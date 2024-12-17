WATCH: Zoo director dons ostrich costume for surprise drill

web analytics
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
An Australian zoo recently released footage of an unexpected animal escape drill, in which the zoo’s director took on the role of a runaway cassowary.

Cherie Rutherford, the Rockhampton Councilor for Parks, Sport, and Public Spaces, noted that this drill at Rockhampton Zoo was the first conducted during regular operating hours, with visitors in attendance.

“This year’s training provided a unique live experience, allowing staff to apply their training in a real-world scenario,” Rutherford stated in a press release. “The exercise was entirely unannounced, with staff only becoming aware it was a drill once it commenced.

Zoo visitors were also taken by surprise, as they witnessed the training unfold, with some even participating in the event.”

The drill featured Rockhampton Zoo Director Liz Bellward dressed in an ostrich costume to represent the escaped animal.

“Regrettably, a cassowary Halloween costume is not available for purchase,” the zoo mentioned in a post on Facebook.

“The team demonstrated effective communication and collaborated successfully to return the cassowary safely to its enclosure,” the post concluded.

