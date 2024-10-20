Babar Azam’s father drops update on his comeback

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s father shared an update on his expected comeback following his exclusion from the squad for the PAK v ENG Tests.

The former Pakistan captain was excluded from the squad following the first Test against England where Pakistan were defeated by an inning and 47 runs in Multan.

Apart from Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were also ‘rested’ from the squad as the PCB selection committee said that the decision was taken after considering Pakistan’s future assignments.

“Taking into consideration the current form and fitness of key players and looking ahead to Pakistan’s future assignments in the 2024-25 international cricket season, the selectors have decided to give rest to Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Abrar Ahmed (who is recovering from dengue fever) was unavailable for selection,” the PCB statement said.

Now, the former captain’s father Azam Siddique has provided an update for his fans who are looking for the batter to make a return to the team.

In an Instagram post, Siddique clarified that his son was not dropped but rested to freshen up ahead of the upcoming white-ball series against Australia.

He also expressed confidence and assured fans that Babar will make a resounding comeback in the near future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.Azam Siddique (@azam_siddique_65)

“I have no complaints against friends nor any grievances with the world. Insha’Allah (God willing), you will soon see Babar [Azam] playing in front of you,” the star batter’s father posted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Pakistan captain will not be part of the team for the upcoming third and series-deciding PAK v ENG Test in Rawalpindi, scheduled from October 24-28.

Pakistan’s next fixture after the home series will be the six-match white-ball series in Australia, set to begin with the ODI series on 4 November.

The three-match ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on November 14.