‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ already in the works with Kartik Aaryan?

The makers of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri, are reportedly working on the fourth part of the film.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is slated to hit theatres on November 1 in a box office clash with Rohit Shetty’s “Singham Again.”

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will take forward the story of Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan) as he continues to fool people with fake ghostly encounters.

The trailer for the hotly-anticipated movie has revealed that Rooh Baba will be up against two Manjulikas, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit this time.

While the horror and thrill-filled trailer mainly revolved around Rooh Baba and Manjulikas, it gives good glimpses of the humour punches brought in by Aaryan and the supporting cast, as well as his blink-and-miss romantic moments with Bollywood star Triptii Dimri.

The ensemble cast of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Meanwhile, Indian media outlets reported that the franchise makers are already planning the fourth film.

Quoting sources close to T-Series, several Indian publications reported that the production house is already looking forward to extending the franchise with a fourth film.

“The producers at T Series are super-confident that Part 3 would beat the collections of Part 2. It is twice as enrapturing as the first part. An idea for Part 4 has already been initiated and work will begin on Part 4 as soon as Part 3 is released,” the source was quoted as saying.

Reports said that Kartik Aaryan was the only actor from the third instalment to have finalised the fourth film.