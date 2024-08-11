Blake Lively’s ‘It Ends With Us’ beats ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ at box office

Blake Lively’s “It Ends With Us” beat her husband Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” in the box office opening in the United States.

The movie debuted in the No. 1 box office spot, grossing $24 million, compared with ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ which took in $15.7 million after its release in the US, Variety reported.

‘It Ends With Us’ tells the tale of a woman named Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively, who moves to Boston to open a flower business called Lily’s Blooms.

US box office experts suggested that the movie was likely to see even higher projections of around $45 million in its opening three days.

The box office business of ‘It Ends With US’ is more promising considering the romantic drama was made with a mere $25 million budget.

The Blake Lively starrer is also poised for a second-place opening through the weekend, closing its gap to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ starring the actress’s husband Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

At the London premiere of the romantic drama on August 8, Lively said that turning the novel into a film, was ‘a great responsibility, but also an opportunity’.

“When you have to service a group of people who are so passionate about the source material … to be able to serve people who care so much, is beautiful,” the actor said.

It is pertinent to mention that the Marvel flick set a new record for the highest domestic gross for an R-rated feature, a distinction held since 2004 by Mel Gibson’s epic drama ‘The Passion of the Christ’ ($370 million, not inflation-adjusted).

The movie became the biggest R-rated opening weekend ever with a total earnings of $205 million.

It also ranks as the eighth-best debut of all time and the biggest start of 2024, overtaking Disney’s Pixar sequel “Inside Out 2” ($155 million debut).