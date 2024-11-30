Champions Trophy 2025: Tejashwi Yadav urges BCCI to send team to Pakistan

BIHAR: As Modi’s Indian government remains adamant about not sending the cricket team to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, a prominent Indian politician, Tejashwi Yadav has raised his voice against the decision.

According to Indian media reports, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party leader and former professional cricketer Tejashwi Yadav asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to send the team to Pakistan.

Tejashwi Yadav’s comments come as uncertainty looms over the tournament because India has refused to send its team to Pakistan which is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March.

Speaking to the media, the former deputy chief minister of Bihar said that mixing politics with sports is damaging, taking a “Biryani” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan in 2015.

“Involving politics in sports is not a good thing. Doesn’t everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn’t India go to Pakistan? If the PM can go there to have Biryani, why can’t the Indian cricket team travel for a tournament?” news agency ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav as saying

Earlier today, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, had called for a new formula based on parity for the upcoming Champions Trophy, rejecting the hybrid model.

Mohsin Naqvi is in Dubai for the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC), amid India’s refusal to send its team to Pakistan which is set to host the Champions Trophy 2025 in the February-March window next year.

Speaking to the media at Dubai Stadium, Naqvi emphasised that any new formula must ensure equality and fairness.

He also hinted that Pakistan could boycott tournaments in India if the Indian team refuses to play in Pakistan.

“It is not possible that we go to India but they don’t come to Pakistan”, maintained Naqvi.