FIA ‘completes’ initial inquiry into Greece boat incident

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed its initial inquiry into the Greece boat incident, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, 31 FIA officers have been barred from travelling in their alleged connection with the incident.

Sources revealed that these officers were deployed at various airports before the incident. The decision to restrict their travel was made after questioning survivors of the boat incident.

Furthermore, investigators will obtain details from the State Bank regarding transactions made to certain accounts. Agents have also gathered information from survivors about their interactions with human smugglers.

In a crackdown on human smuggling, three suspects were arrested from Faisalabad, two from Gujranwala, and two FIA officials from Faisalabad.

Earlier, the FIA arrested two individuals, including a human smuggler in Gujranwala, in connection with Greece boat tragedy.

On December 14, the foreign media reported that a wooden boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Gavdos in southern Greece, killing at least five of them.

According to FIA authorities, the arrested suspects, Mohammad Aslam and Saeed Ahmed, played a role in the human smuggling operation.

The FIA officials stated that Mohammad Aslam is directly involved in the Greece boat tragedy and is a member of an international human smuggling gang.

He exploited victims by promising to send them to Europe, collecting millions of rupees from them.

The suspect reportedly swindled a total of Rs8.5 million from the victims. He, along with other members of the gang, first sent the victims to Libya and then attempted to send them to Greece by boat.