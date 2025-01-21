Social Media stir after Justin Bieber unfollows wife Hailey on Instagram

Recently, fans noticed something unusual on Instagram – Justin Bieber unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber.

This move sparked rumours about trouble in their marriage, leaving many wondering what was going on behind the scenes.

However, the situation may not be as dramatic as it first seemed. Just hours before the unfollowing, Justin Bieber shared sweet photos of Hailey Bieber, on his Instagram Story, praising her as “the greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

This post showed a side of their relationship that seemed far from troubled.

Some fans speculated that Justin Bieber’s decision to unfollow Hailey Bieber could be a publicity stunt, possibly designed to generate excitement for his upcoming music release.

Others noted that the couple had recently been spotted together, indicating that their relationship is still going strong despite the online drama.

Hailey Bieber, who is still following Justin Bieber on Instagram, has previously addressed rumours about their marriage.

She’s emphasized her dedication to supporting Justin as he faces personal challenges, and has remained firm in her commitment to him.

The couple has been open about their struggles, acknowledging that marriage didn’t instantly solve all their problems.

Justin Bieber has spoken openly about how he has had to work through his own issues, and Hailey has shared how difficult it has been to support him through tough times.

Despite the challenges they’ve faced, the Biebers appear to be in a positive place. The birth of their son, Jack, has brought them closer together and filled their lives with joy, suggesting that their bond is stronger than ever.

A similar controversy surfaced in 2024, when a pregnant Hailey Baldwin addressed rumors about a possible divorce from Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, just before they made their pregnancy announcement earlier this year.

In an interview with a foreign magazine, supermodel-turned-beauty mogul Hailey Baldwin breaks the silence on rumours and criticism regarding her marriage with Justin Bieber, and confessed that as much as she would show that everything didn’t bother her, it ‘hurts’.

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” she said.

“I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realise that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” admitted the celebrity wife.

It is pertinent to note here that the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker and the ‘Rhode’ founder, who were rumoured to have been in a troubled marriage, renewed their vows in May 2024 when they announced their first pregnancy.