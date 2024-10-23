Kareena Kapoor manifests sharing screen with Meryl Streep

Bollywood A-lister Kareena Kapoor expressed her desire to share the screen space with Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has always been averse to the idea of exploring Hollywood opportunities, despite all her contemporaries working in foreign cinema, has now expressed an interest in exploring American, Korean or other industries.

During her latest outing at a summit on Tuesday, Kapoor said, “With the world’s coming together, everyone is watching every film. There is so much connectivity through events, films, and OTT platforms. I definitely want an international collaboration with an Indian actor, an American actor, or who knows, a Korean film. Language is not a barrier today.”

“I have never really pursued any dreams to go to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But I mean, never say never,” she added. “I’m a huge fan of Meryl Streep. I would just love to stand in a frame with her, but I don’t know if that would happen. Dreams do come true.”

Further speaking about her favourite collaboration, ‘The Buckingham Murders’ actor shared, “The best collaboration would be with Diljit [Dosanjh]. I’m his biggest fan; everybody knows. There was a song in the Crew – Naina – and he has taken Punjabi music to a completely different level and put us on the global billboards. Whether it’s his collaboration for Naina – he has been so true to his roots and culture.”

“I hope he’s my fan because I’m a big fan of his,” Kapoor concluded.

On the film front, she will be next seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s Diwali biggie ‘Singham Again’, scheduled for theatrical release on November 1.