Mark Wood reacts to Hazlewood’s England elimination comments

Mark Wood reacted to Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood’s comments regarding England’s early elimination from T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia’s star seamer Josh Hazlewood earlier said that knocking England out of T20 World Cup 2024 is in their best interests.

Reacting to Aussie seamer’s comments, Wood mentioned that England would back Australia in their match against Scotland to improve their prospects of progressing further in the tournament.

“I think actually I saw it more as a respect thing, if I’m honest, that he was saying that England have done well against Australia in the recent past and thinks we’re a big threat and a big team, so I have no problem with it. I know I’m close to the Scottish border [coming from Durham] and Australia and Scotland are England’s rivals… but we’ll obviously be supporting Australia because we’re trying to get through,” Wood said.

Josh Hazlewood had said in his comments “In this tournament, you potentially come up against England at some stage again – and they’re probably one of the top few teams on their day. We’ve had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament, that’s in our best interests, as well as probably everyone else’s.”

Australia will face Scotland in their last group-stage fixture on Sunday which could decide England’s fate in the T20 World Cup 2024 even if they manage to beat Namibia in their remaining group match.

Scotland are currently second in Group B standings with five points in three matches while England climbed to the third with three points in as many matches.

The defending champions bolstered their net run rate by decimating Oman by eight wickets and 101 balls to spare.