Minal Khan admits feeling societal pressure of ‘looking best’ after giving birth

Months after giving birth to her first child, actor Minal Khan bravely opened up about feeling the societal pressure to bounce back to her normal life and look the absolute best at all times.

Minal Khan, who gave birth to a baby boy last year, turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday, with a new picture featuring her son, accompanied by a caption, which came as a pressing reminder to be kind towards all new mothers, and let them take their sweet time to get back to pre-pregnancy routine.

“After 8 months I still feel the same. I am still in awe of this life & life-changing experience of literally bringing a life into this world. Forever grateful to my family & Ahsan for always supporting and it’s an honor to be your mom Hasan,” Khan began to write in the heart-to-heart note.

The ‘Jalan’ star continued, “But the society’s pressure? The pressure is taking a toll on me the pressure of bouncing back the pressure of looking the best when you don’t feel the best after gaining over 40 kgs in pregnancy to an elected c-section. The overwhelming experience of motherhood.”

Extending her support to all her fellow new mothers, she concluded, “Let’s hit the treadmill and show the world who runs the world.”

Thousands of fans and industry fellows showered their love on Khan for bravely confessing her vulnerabilities and sent their warm wishes to the celebrity and other new mothers going through similar pressure to bounce back.

Notably, Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who tied the not in September 2021, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November last year. They named their son Muhammad Hasan Ikram.