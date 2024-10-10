Netflix shares major update on ‘The Diplomat’ ahead of season 2

Netflix has renewed its political drama “The Diplomat” for season 3 weeks ahead of the show’s Season 2 premiere.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

With season 2 set to premiere on October 31, production on the third season is currently underway in London and New York, according to a report by Variety.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria confirmed the renewal of the political drama during the Bloomberg Screentime Conference in Los Angeles.

‘The Diplomat’ is led by Hollywood actor Keri Russell alongside Rufus Sewell, Allison Janney, David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh.

Creator of the series Debora Cahn said that the show was brought to New York following the filming schedule in the UK.

“Best of both worlds — filming in Brooklyn. We love doing this. We’re so excited to get to keep going,” she added.

Cahn also serves as showrunner and executive producer on the show alongside Russell.

Read more: The Diplomat on Netflix: A must-watch for IR students

First debuting on Netflix in April 2023, ‘The Diplomat’ garnered widespread appreciation from viewers while critics also lauded the show.

Her role in season 1 secured Keri Russell an Emmy and a Golden Globe nomination while the show also picked up a Golden Globe nod for best drama series among several other accolades.

As per the official description of the show, “A deadly explosion in the heart of London shatters US Ambassador Kate Wyler’s world (Russell). Struggling to rebuild the lives that broke and the team that split apart, Kate’s worst fears unfold: The attack that brought her to the UK didn’t come from a rival nation, it came from inside the British government. As Kate chases the truth, her only real ally is her almost-ex-husband Hal Wyler (Sewell), very much alive, and very much involved. She faces a fraught marriage, a complex dynamic with British Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (Gyasi), and a threatening visit from Vice President Grace Penn (Janney).”