WATCH: Gillespie picks up empty bottles after net session ahead of PAK v ENG

Pakistan’s Test team coach Jason Gillespie won hearts after a viral video showed him picking up empty bottles after a training session ahead of the third PAK v ENG Test.

The Pakistan cricket team continues to hold training sessions in Rawalpindi where the third match is scheduled to begin on October 24.

Fans lauded the sense of cleanliness and mannerisms of Jason Gillespie who was seen in a viral video picking up littered bottles after Pakistan’s practice session at the ground.

The viral video showed Gillespie picking up the littered bottles at the nets himself and disposing of them in a dustbin.

The three-match PAK v ENG Test series is currently levelled 1-1 and the series-decider will be played from October 24 to October 28 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, pitch curators have been using giant fans to dry the surface as the hosts aim for a turning strip similar to that of second Multan Test.

Read more: PakvEng: Pakistan suffer major blow ahead of Rawalpindi Test

After facing a crushing defeat by an inning and 47 runs in the first Test, Pakistan made a comeback in the second game as spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan dominated with 11 and nine wickets, respectively.

Pakistan defeated England by 152 runs in the second Test as they wrapped up England’s second innings for 144 after the visitors were set a daunting target of 297.

It was Pakistan’s first victory at home in Test cricket since their victory against South Africa back in February 2021.

Ahead of the third PAK v ENG Test, Pakistan suffered a major blow as pace bowler Mir Hamza became doubtful due to an injury.

The left-arm pacer complained of a hip injury during a practice session earlier today and was unable to bowl, raising concerns about his fitness.