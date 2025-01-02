Pat Cummins gives update on Starc’s fitness ahead of SCG Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins has provided a major update on pacer Mitchell Starc’s fitness ahead of the fifth and final AUS v IND Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), starting on Friday.

Australian fans were left concerned when the left-arm pacer went through sore ribs in both innings of the Boxing Day Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Mitchell Starc was seen rubbing his back on several instances, however, he managed to bowl after getting help from the team’s physios.

Now, Australian captain Pat Cummins has said that the pacer was fit enough to bowl in the fifth and final AUS v IND Test at the SCG.

“You always consider it, he went off for a scan yesterday. Got the all clear to play this match. There are always considerations. But it’s a big game in the context of the series and World Test Championship. He was never going to miss this one unless he absolutely had to,” Pat Cummins said in a press conference.

The Australian skipper praised Mitchell Starc for his resilience and his dedication to his side despite going through several injuries throughout the years.

“It’s just his resilience. He has bowled 145km/h for 15 years. And a lot of overs. You just don’t do that without dealing with different niggles and setbacks. He just grits his teeth and gets on with it. He is the one player who refuses ever to talk about being rested or rotated,” Pat Cummins said.

The Australian skipper also mentioned Mitchell Starc’s urge to add new variations to his bowling.

“As a bowler, I think he has adapted a lot. Particularly in the last five years. He’s now got a wobble seam. He uses his bouncers quite well. It’s not just that get it full, try and swing and hit a front pad. He’s got a lot of different strengths. He comes around the wicket to right-handers,” Cummins stated.