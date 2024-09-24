Police forms ‘Special Panel’ to investigate Javed Butt’s murder

LAHORE: A specialized “Panel of Officers” has been formed to investigate the murder of Javed Butt, brother-in-law of Taifi Butt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Approved by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) investigation, Zeeshan Asghar, the panel includes two SPs and two DSPs, tasked with examining all aspects of the case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar, Shahzad Rafique Awan, SP Rana Zahid, DSP Iftikhar Rasool Bajwa, and DSP Ijaz Ahmad Dhillon will spearhead the investigation.

The panel is set to begin formal inquiries from Wednesday, with Amir Musab expected to be nominated in connection with the case.

READ: Lahore police identify shooter in Javed Butt murder case

It is worth mentioning here that the arrested shooter disclosed the details of the person who ordered the kill of Tefi Butt’s Brothers-in-law in Lahore.

Police have arrested two shooters, Azhar and Ilyas, from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), who have provided crucial details during their interrogation.

The suspects revealed that they carried out the killing at the request of Amir Musab, the son of notorious figure Tipu Truckanwala.

Musab allegedly offered Rs 500,000 and two houses as payment for the murder.

The two shooters were connected to Musab through Arif, a former employee of Musab and resident of Pattoki, who remains at large.