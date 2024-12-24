Rizwan reacts following Champions Trophy 2025 schedule announcement

White-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his excitement as Pakistan is set to host its first ICC event in 28 years.

Reacting to the announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, the Pakistan captain expressed hope that the national side will perform according to the expectations of fans.

“As a cricket loving country, we are all very excited to host the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Having done well with the help of Almighty in the ODIs recently adds to the excitement and build-up towards the mega-event, and we eagerly look forward to playing in front of our home crowd and excelling in the eight-team tournament,” Mohammad Rizwan said.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeping batter termed the hosting of the tournament a great occasion.

“Hosting the ICC Champions Trophy is a great occasion as Pakistan welcomes first ICC event to its shores in 28 years and especially as we are the defending champions. We will try to meet the expectations of our fans,” he said.

Mohammad Rizwan mentioned Pakistanis’ love and admiration for cricket while expressing hope that Pakistani fans will not only support the Greenshirts but also appreciate the performances of other teams.

Earlier today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan.

Scheduled to begin on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand, the tournament will take place over 19 days.

The high-intensity PAK vs IND game will be played in Dubai on February 23 after India refused to send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan’s fixture in the Champions Trophy 2025:

February 19, PAK vs NZ, National Bank Stadium, Karachi

February 23, PAK vs IND, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

February 27 – PAK vs BAN, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi