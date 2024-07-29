Ryan Reynolds reacts to ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ box office records

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Hugh Jackman in “Deadpool & Wolverine”, opened up on the film’s box office records.

The movie has become the biggest R-rated opening with $211 million at the box office, the sixth-biggest launch of all time in North America, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

It is pertinent to mention that the biggest R-rated opening before ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was 2016’s “Deadpool” which generated $133.7 million on the opening day.

Reacting to the record opening, Ryan Reynolds came up with his own theory that made the movie an instant box office hit.

“Disney probably does not want me to frame it this way, but I have always thought of Deadpool & Wolverine as the first four-quadrant, R-rated film,” the Hollywood star said.

“Yes, it is rated R, but we set out to make a movie with enough laughs, action and heart to appeal to everyone, whether you’re a comic book movie fan or not,” he added.

In an earlier interview, Reynolds revealed that R-rate movies left a huge impression on him since he was a kid.

“They left a huge impression on me because I did not feel like people were pulling punches, and it has been a huge inspiration to so many of the things that I look to make now,” Reynolds said.

The actor went on to add that his 9-year-old kid watched the movie with his mother, who’s in her late 70s.

“It was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me. Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be,” he added.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, the first R-rated Marvel film by Disney, stars Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool, a character known for sexually explicit jokes, swearing and violence. Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine, a sharp-clawed mutant.