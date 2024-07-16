Sanam Javed moved to KP House on CM Gandapur’s orders

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Sanam Javed has been shifted to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House in Islamabad on KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s orders.

“KP CM was in touch with Javaid’s father and husband,” said Focal Person to CM Gandapur on Digital Media Yar Muhammad Khan Niazi, adding that the PTI activist along with her family would remain at the KP House in the federal capital.

The spokesperson’s remarks come a day after the prominent PTI campaigner got relief in her months-long legal woes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered her release and stopped the police and other law enforcement agencies from arresting her.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI activist Sanam Javed was booked and arrested in another case on 9th May days after she obtained bail in other cases on Saturday.

According to the details, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took Sanam Javed into custody from a prison in Gujranwala after its Cyber Crime Cell lodged a case against her.

According to the FIA Cyber Crime Cell, the PTI activist had posted ‘inciting’ remarks on 9th May, asking the people to come out and ‘attack’ the Jinnah House.