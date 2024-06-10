Sania Mirza asks for forgiveness as she embarks on Hajj journey

Indian tennis star and ex-wife of cricketer Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza asked for forgiveness as she embarked on the sacred journey of Hajj.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday afternoon, Sania Mirza announced in a new post that she has been fortunate enough to embark on her Hajj journey this year.

“Dear friends and loved ones, I have been blessed with the incredible opportunity to embark on the sacred journey of Hajj,” she announced.

Her note further read, “As I prepare for this transformative experience, I humbly ask for your forgiveness for any wrongdoings and shortcomings. My heart is filled with gratitude for this chance to seek redemption and spiritual renewal. I pray that Allah accepts my prayers and guides me on the blessed path. I am deeply fortunate and feel immensely grateful.”

“Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I embark on this journey of a lifetime,” she requested. “I hope to come back as a better human being with a humble heart and stronger imaan.”

Thousands of social users including her close friends as well as sports and showbiz fraternities extended their warm wishes to the celebrity and requested her to remember them in her prayers.

Pertinent to note here that Sania Mirza performed Umrah with her son Izhaan and other family members in March last year, before Ramadan.

For the unversed, Mirza was married to Malik since 2010 until it was confirmed in January this year, that she had sought separation from her ex-husband through Khula.

