Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued for sexual assault by former Bad Boy Records singer

Dawn Richard, a former singer for Bad Boy Records, has filed a lawsuit accusing music mogul and the label’s founder Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual assault and battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination and fraud, according to court documents.

Dawn Richard filed the suit on Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, also suing former Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Harve Pierre.

The legal action by Richard was filed one day after a Michigan prison inmate was awarded a $100 million judgment against the rapper, a judgment Combs’ attorney said he would seek to have dismissed. The inmate, Derrick Lee Smith, had accused Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago.

Richard belonged to girl group Danity Kane and R&B trio Diddy Dirty Money, which included Combs and singer Kalenna Harper. The groups were part of Bad Boy Records.

Combs’ attorney, Erica Wolff, said in a statement on Tuesday that the rapper is eager to prove Richard’s claims are false in the courtroom.