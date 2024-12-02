Shakti Kapoor sent Rs50K to an actor for THIS reason

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday has revealed a surprising reason Shakti Kapoor sent INR50,000 to a budding actor.

The two actors alongside Govinda appeared on the most recent episode of the Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ where they discussed their film careers.

During the show, Shakti Kapoor, notable for his iconic villainous roles, revealed that he once ditched playing negative characters after he was cast as the lead in a film.

However, he soon returned to villain roles after the movie bombed at the box office.

“I tried to become a hero. I did the film Zakhmee Insaan as the lead, but that film made the producer, director, audience—everyone—Zakhmee. It’s a world record! The film released in theatres at 12 and was removed by 12:15 pm. Before that, I had told everyone I worked with as a villain that I wouldn’t play such roles anymore because I was now a hero. After the film’s release, I went back to all of them, begging for my villain roles again,” the veteran Bollywood actor said.

At this, Chunky Panday recalled a hilarious incident when Shakti Kapoor paid a budding actor INR50,000 to stop him from playing a villain role, worrying he might replace his position as the first choice for such roles.

“There was this other actor about to debut as a major villain. Shakti got worried. He sent INR50,000 to the actor, asking him not to take up villain roles because he was casting him as a hero. The actor took the INR50,000 and stayed home for two years,” the Bollywood actor said.

However, Shakti Kapoor was quick to refute the claim, saying “This is a lie. He’s a liar,” as audience burst out in laughter.