Sanjay Dutt returns to Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is reportedly back on Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, after missing the UK schedule of the sequel.

As reported by an Indian publication, actor Sanjay Dutt, who was previously dropped from the cast of ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, due to his UK visa rejection, is back on the project, and will reunite with Ajay Devgn, to shoot in Punjab, India.

Report suggests that Dutt’s character, of a don, is very much intact in the script and he will join the cast on the Punjab schedule, expected to begin in October this year.

It is to be noted here that the filming for the ‘Son of Sardaar’ sequel kickstarted in the UK last month, with lead actors Devgn and Mrunal Thakur, along with Chunky Pandey, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Mukul Dev, Roshni Walia and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Dutt could not join the rest of the case for the Scotland leg as his visa application was rejected due to his incarceration in the 1993 case, under TADA and the Arms Act.

Reacting to his visa rejection, the ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’ star had earlier said, “I know one thing that the UK government did not do the right thing. They gave me the Visa (initially). All payment was made in the UK. Everything was ready. Then a month later you are cancelling my Visa! I gave you (the UK government) all the papers and everything (required).”

“Anyway, who is going to the UK? There are so many riots happening there. Even the Indian government has issued a statement that you should not visit the UK. So, I am not missing out on anything,” he concluded.