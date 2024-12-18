‘Superman’ director reveals getting inspiration from ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Filmmaker James Gunn has revealed taking inspiration from Hollywood star Tom Cruise’s hit film ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ for his upcoming ‘Superman.’

The upcoming DC film stars Hollywood actor David Corenswet as the titular superhero alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

During a recent interview, James Gunn admitted that filming scenes in the sky “is really hard,” however, he shot the scenes, taking inspiration from Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

“We took a lot from films like Top Gun: Maverick. We shoot a lot of our action with actual drones flying in and around Superman and the people that he’s flying with, The Engineer and whoever else that he’s fighting up in the air. And we did that on sound stages. We got these really small, crazy drones now. We’ve got some of the best flyers in the world here who are working with it,” the DC chief said.

The notable filmmaker teased the opening scene of ‘Superman’ in which the superhero sets off on a journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his human family.

“We just start in the middle of the action. Superman already exists. Lois and Clark already know each other. Lex hates Superman’s guts from the beginning, although they don’t know each other personally. So we start right in the middle of the action,” James Gunn said.

Gunn announced in June 2023 that David Corenswet, best known as the lead of the recent Netflix series ‘Hollywood,’ will take on the iconic role of ‘Superman.’

The hotly-anticipated title is scheduled to hit theatres on July 11, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hollywood star Tom Cruise reprised his role of the iconic Navy pilot in 2022’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’

The 61-year-old action star first played the character in 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ and returned in 2022 for the second part, which was a massively successful box office hit grossing $1.49 billion worldwide.