Adrien Brody’s Oscar hopes challenged by The Brutalist AI revelation

A recent revelation has sparked controversy in the Oscar race for Best Actor, as it has been disclosed that AI technology was used to enhance Adrien Brody’s Hungarian accent in The Brutalist.

Adrien Brody played Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth in The Brutalist. This development could potentially derail his campaign, despite his performance being considered a frontrunner.

While Adrien Brody, who has Hungarian heritage, dedicated significant effort to mastering the dialect, The Brutalist’s editor, Dávid Jancsó, acknowledged the challenges of achieving a flawless accent.

Despite extensive coaching and ADR attempts with both Adrien Brody and other actors, the team ultimately turned to AI to refine certain sounds and nuances of the Hungarian language in The Brutalist.

Watch the interview:

Jancsó emphasised that the AI was used sparingly and primarily to correct specific sounds, ensuring the integrity of Adrien Brody’s performance. However, the use of AI, even in a limited capacity, raises questions about the authenticity of Brody’s performance and the potential impact on his Oscar chances.

Critics and audiences alike are now grappling with the ethical implications of using AI to enhance an actor’s performance in The Brutalist.

Some argue that the use of AI blurs the lines between human artistry and technological intervention, potentially diminishing the value of an actor’s raw talent.

Others contend that the use of AI in this context is acceptable, particularly when it serves to enhance the overall artistic vision of the film.

As the Oscar nominations approach, it remains to be seen how this revelation will affect Adrien Brody’s standing in the Best Actor race. While his performance in The Brutalist has garnered widespread acclaim, the use of AI technology adds a layer of complexity to the conversation surrounding his candidacy.