‘The Family Plan’ sequel confirmed with Mark Wahlberg returning

Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg is set to return as a former government assassin as a sequel to “The Family Plan” has been confirmed at Apple Original Films.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The studio announced that the sequel to the hit film was in development, which will be produced by Wahlberg while reprising his role alongside Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti and Van Crosby.

The original film’s director Simon Cellan Jones is also set to return for ‘The Family Plan’ sequel.

David Coggeshall, the writer of the first movie, also wrote the script for the sequel, which will see the family’s Christmas vacations in Europe upended after Wahlberg’s character’s past comes back to haunt them.

While the 2023 film received mostly negative reviews from critics, the audiences lauded it for its action sequences and comic timing while Apple said that the film was “the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history.”

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s action-comedy “Wolfs,” later secured the spot of the most viewed movie in Apple TV+ history, as per the streaming platform.

Read more: Mark Wahlberg addresses reports of ‘Shooter’ sequel after streaming success

Reacting to the announcement of the sequel, Mark Wahlberg said that he was excited to play Dan Morgan again.

“Making ‘The Family Plan,’ and seeing it become an instant success with global audiences in the way that it did, has been incredibly rewarding. We can’t wait to collaborate with our partners at Apple and Skydance again on this next chapter for the Morgan family as their European holiday inevitably goes awry,” the Hollywood star added.

Meanwhile, Apple Original Films is set to debut “Blitz,” a WWII drama from director Steve McQueen in select theaters this week before streaming the film on Apple TV+ on November 22.