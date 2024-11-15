Train services in Quetta restored after four days

QUETTA: Train services in Quetta have been restored after suspension of four days following deadly blast, ARY News reported on Friday.

Following the deadly blast, Pakistan Railways (PR) on November 10 announced that Quetta railway station would remain non-functional from November 11 to November 14.

According to CEO Pakistan Railways, Aamir Baloch, the train services from Quetta to other parts of Pakistan have been restored after security clearance.

Baloch said Jaffar Express left for its destination today from Quetta in the morning, while Bolan Mail will also depart at its scheduled time.

At least 26 persons and more than 40 were injured, including women and children in Quetta Railways blast on Saturday (November 9).

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving accounts of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.

The blast took place at the time of the departure of Jaffar Express, when a large number of passengers were present at the railway station, police said.

The railway authorities said that two trains, Chaman Passenger and Jaffar Express, were scheduled to depart from Quetta to Chaman and Peshawar, respectively. The passengers of both trains were present at the platform when the blast occurred.