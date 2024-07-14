Caught-On-Cam: Couple jumps from 90ft rail bridge as train approaches

A couple was seen in a viral video jumping from a 90-foot rail bridge when a train appeared behind them while they were having a photoshoot on the tracks.

According to Indian media outlets, the incident occurred on the Heritage Bridge in India’s Rajasthan state.

Rahul Mewada and his wife Jahnvi had gone to Gormghat on a bike for an outing when they decided to have a photoshoot on the heritage bridge designed for the meter gauge train.

However, their photo session took a dangerous turn when a train suddenly approached the bridge.

The viral video of the incident showed the couple jumping from the bridge 90-feet down the gorge, resulting in significant injuries.

Rahul Mewada was moved to Jodhpur city for treatment as he suffered severe spinal injuries while Jahnvi received treatment for a leg fracture at a nearby hospital.

The young couple was accompanied by the husband’s sister and brother-in-law, who managed to escape the oncoming train by running away.

A Railway official said that the train’s pilot had applied brakes as soon as he spotted the couple on the bridge from afar.

Despite the train halting on the bridge before crashing into the couple, they jumped off the bridge fearing that the train might run them over, the official added.

Last month, social media users hailed a train staffer after a viral video showed him pushing away a woman posing for a picture as a train approached her from behind.

The video showed the woman posing for a picture reportedly for her Instagram as the train approached her from behind.

However, a member of train staff’s quick thinking prevented a tragedy as he got to the door of the driver cabin and pushed away the woman.

In a bizarre video that went viral on the internet in May this year, a man electrocuted when he climbed atop a moving train to make an Instagram reel.

The viral video that sent shockwaves through social media showed a youth climbing atop a moving train for an Instagram reel and being electrocuted upon contact with an overhead electric cable. The date and location of the incident remain unknown.