WATCH: Liam Livingstone hits Starc for record 28 runs in one over

England batter Liam Livingstone was in supreme touch as he smoked Australia’s ace bowler Mitchell Starc for 28 runs in a single over at Lord’s.

The right-handed batter launched an onslaught on Australia in the fourth ODI which was shortened to 39 overs per side due to rain.

Starc registered the unwanted record of becoming the first Australian bowler to have conceded the most runs in an over in the ODI format.

Coming to bowl the last over of the inning, the left-armer pitched the ball just short of yorker length as Liam Livingstone went across his stumps and sent the ball straight into the stands.

Mitchell Starc then bowled a slower bowl into the pitch and registered an all-important dot.

However, the Australian pacer once again attempted a yorker and missed his length, giving Livingstone enough room to flick it over the backward square leg boundary out of the park.

The following delivery was a full toss below waist height, which Liam Livingstone flat-batted straight back past Starc’s head and over the long-on boundary for the third six of the over.

With the six, Livingstone completed his fiery half-century off just 25 balls, and hit the second last delivery over midwicket for the fourth six of the over.

The England batter ended the inning with a last-ball four over point, helping the hosts set Australia a target of 313 to chase at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground.

Livingstone remained unbeaten on 62 off 27 balls, as he also became the first player to have scored the most runs in an over in a men’s ODI at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, Starc now holds the Australian record for the most runs conceded off an over in a men’s ODI, surpassing Simon Davis’s 26 runs conceded to Ian Botham in 1987.