VIDEO: Over two dozen cars burned after showroom AC explodes

A car showroom went up in flames after an air conditioning (AC) unit exploded due to severe heat.

A video of the blaze went viral on social media showing smoke rising from the Maruti showroom located in India’s Uttar Pradesh.

The viral video showed clouds of black smoke from 1 km away as firefighter continued to douse the blaze.

An Indian media outlet reported that the fire broke out after an AC unit exploded due to overheating.

More than two dozen new and old cars were completely destroyed in the inferno that took authorities hours to extinguish.

While the initial fire broke out after the explosion of an AC unit, more such units began bursting which further intensified the blaze.

Local authorities deployed four fire tenders to the scene, however, they could not contain the fire and more such tenders were deployed.

Later, a total of 20 fire engines were deployed from across the district to extinguish the blaze.

Days earlier, a massive fire erupted at Sahiwal Children’s Ward of Sahiwal Teaching Hospital , reportedly caused by a short-circuit.

At least nine including infants were killed in the incident.

The hospital staff shifted the kids from the ward to a safe place, while some of the parents even took their children to their homes.

At the time of the incident, the ward housed 75 children undergoing treatment.