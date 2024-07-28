WATCH: Pacer Zaman Khan’s viral training video

A video showing Pakistan’s pace bowler Zaman Khan training in mud to boost his fitness levels has gone viral on social media.

Khan took to Instagram to post a video of himself running and diving in mud as part of his efforts to enhance his physical strength.

The viral video showed the 22-year-old pacer performing push-ups in the mud.

In the caption of the video, the pacer wrote, “Zaman khan training in the mud. You will find these things laughable I think.”

Zaman Khan has recently returned to Pakistan after appearing in the Major League Cricket (MCL) 2024 for the Seattle Orcas.

During his stint, the pace bowler bagged four wickets in four matches.

The pace bowler is gearing up for a busy cricket season for Pakistan as they are scheduled to play nine ODIs and nine T20Is in the latter part of the year.

Khan has represented Pakistan in 10 T20I and one ODI game in which he took seven wickets.

He is, however, regularly appears in franchise leagues around the world and has taken 122 wickets in 97 appearances.

Last year, Zaman Khan shared interesting facts from his cricketing career in a conversation with ARY News.

The right-arm pacer said that legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar inspired him to become a fast bowler. “I got obsessed to become a fast bowler by watching Shoaib Akhtar’s performances. I have been seeing him perform since childhood.”

The 22-year-old said he has a natural bowling style and practises to refine it.

The pacer recalled his financial struggles in the past. He claimed there was a time when he didn’t have money to buy shoes and played a night match wearing slippers.