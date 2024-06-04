‘Dialogues with PTI founder only way forward’

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there is no other way except to hold dialogues with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, ARY News reported

Speaking to media representatives outside the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, Fawad Chaudhry asked the PTI not to get ‘excited’ and hold dialogues. “You (PTI) have got an opportunity to resolve the issues through dialogue,” he added.

The former minister said that the PTI founder has the ‘power of the people’ of the country, adding that no one can stand against the power of the people.

Fawad Chaudhry said that what was going to occur already happened but now the country cannot be run through the use of force.

He said that former Army Chief and President General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death not for toppling the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) government but for ‘sending’ the judges home.

“Those who are seeking martial law in the country should read the episode of Pervez Musharraf,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI refused to hold dialogues with those who have ‘no authority or credibility’ to mediate

Reacting to the dialogue offer from Minister for Petroleum Division and PML-N leader Musadik Malik and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, the PTI spokesman termed the offer as ridiculous

The PTI spokesperson said that those who offered to hold talks were ‘imposed through fake mandate’.

“National criminals do not have the authority to take decisions in the interest of the nation, nor is there room for reconciliation,” it added.

The PTI made it clear that it would not hold talks with ‘mandate thieves’ including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Minister for Petroleum Division Musadik Malik said that there were always doors open in politics and PML-N leadership always called for reconciliation and dialogue.

“Our party [PML-N] leadership always stressed the need for a charter of economy and democracy”, he said while addressing a press conference.

The minister also noted that his party wants to move forward with all political forces.

Malik further said that the PTI-led government put all PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and Shehbaz Shehbaz, behind bars.

He also lamented PTI’s ‘double standards’ over holding dialogue, saying that they weren’t interested in holding talks with PML-N. “They [PTI] want to talk to United States and Donald Lu,” he alleged.