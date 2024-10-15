Two-day SCO summit commences today in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The two-day 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government (CHG) of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is set to commence in the evening today (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

The delegates from members and other invited states started arriving in the federal capital, where stringent security measures are in place.

To be held at the Jinnah Convention Center, the annual meeting of the SCO CHG – the second highest forum within the SCO – will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.

Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023.

Who’s attending the summit?

The leaders from the SCO member states attending the summit include China’s Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Kyrgyzstan’s Chairman of Ministers’ Cabinet Zhaparov Akylbek, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Besides, Mongolia is participating in the summit as an Observer State being represented by Prime Minister Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai and Turkmenistan as Special Guest represented by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Rashid Meredov.

Among other dignitaries attending the moot include SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming, Director of Executive Committee SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) Ruslan Mirzayev, Chairman of the Board of SCO Business Council Atif Ikram Shaikh and Chairman of the Council of SCO Interbank Union Marat Yelibayev.

On Tuesday evening, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will host the welcome dinner for the dignitaries participating in the moot.

He will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the summit.

The SCO meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

The participants will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member states and approve the budget of the organization.

Key Agenda Items:

Regional security and counter-terrorism efforts

Enhancing connectivity networks for trade and investment

Fostering economic cooperation

Addressing climate change concerns

Foolproof security

The government has made extensive preparations for the event while focusing on both security and beautification of Islamabad.

Moreover, the federal government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 delegates.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

The government has announced three days’ holidays for public offices, educational institutions, and commercial centres in Islamabad.

All marriage halls will also remain closed to ensure smooth proceedings of the SCO summit.

Read More: All arrangements finalized for SCO meeting in Islamabad

The metro bus service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended during the summit.

About SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is a regional international organization founded in 2001, aiming to promote economic, political, and security cooperation among its member states. The SCO emphasizes mutual trust, equality, and non-interference in internal affairs, focusing on regional stability and development.

The SCO has 9 member countries: China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, and Iran. Additional countries hold observer or dialogue partner status. The SCO cooperates in areas such as security, counterterrorism, trade, energy, infrastructure, culture, and education, fostering cooperation and stability in Central Asia and beyond.