Why does Suryakumar Yadav stay away from the stumps?

India T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav has revealed that he prefers to stay away from the stumps, unlike his predecessor Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma was known for his humorous comments on the stump mic during matches.

One of his most famous stump mic conversations is ‘Garden mein ghoomne wale ladke’ (Boys who stroll in the garden) which he used for sluggish fielders during a match.

Suryakumar was asked if he still allows his fielders to roam around in the garden.

The batter hilariously responded that he doesn’t restrict his fielders from moving around as no one does it anymore.

Suryakumar also noted that he tries to avoid the stump mic as much as possible, saying that someone’s specialty should remain with him only.

“I don’t stop anyone because no one roams around now. I try to stay away from the stumps. If it’s someone’s specialty, then it’s better that it stays with that person only,” Suryakumar said while speaking Star Sports’ Superstars.

When asked if he’s familiar with Rohit’s distinctive way of speaking, which often involves using phrases like “ye-who” (this-that),

Suryakumar said that he gets to listen to it whenever he goes for a walk in the garden.

“Yes, when we roam in the garden, we get to hear those things,” he added.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav said that he wants to be a leader of the team rather than just a captain.

Suryakumar Yadav, who has a formidable record as captain in T20Is as captain, winning 15 out of 18 games as his side is also leading a five-match series 1-0 against England.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav in Wednesday’s series opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India defeated England by seven wickets. Ahead of the second encounter in Chennai, he shared his thoughts on his new role as captain while speaking Star Sports’ Superstars.

“I feel I don’t just want to be a captain; I want to be a leader. If we want to achieve something as a group, everyone has to be on the same page. These are the small things I keep telling them – the basics, good habits to follow on the ground, and off the field. And when you step onto the ground, just leave your body and enjoy what’s happening, the Indian T20 skipper said.